The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide, has described the recent award to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the ‘Grand Commander of Igbo Youths Worldwide,’ as a well-deserved accolade.

The youth wing called on the people of Imo State and the general public to ignore the activities of mischief-makers and those seeking cheap attention but to prepare for a peaceful and violence-free election in the state coming up on November 11, 2023.

A statement on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Chika Art Adiele (Okwulu Igbo), recalled that the award given to Uzodinma was open and not hidden, as alleged by a faceless group.

According to Adiele, the road projects executed by Hope Uzodinma have tactically reduced the spate of killings, kidnappings, and other criminal activities, as perpetrators of crime can no longer take advantage of bad roads to harm and terrify innocent road users across the South East and beyond.

“For some days now, the award of recognition given to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, has taken over the media space across the country.

“As the only recognised and non-partisan Youth Wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, it is our resolve to forge a union and foster a good working relationship with our leaders in the South East and beyond, based on performance.

“We state categorically that the merit award of the ‘Grand Commander of Igbo Youths Worldwide’ to the Imo governor was an open ceremony, which took place in Owerri, the state capital.

“Before the award by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and other paramount stakeholders of the youth wing, we embarked on a fact-finding tour of the state and saw the efforts and achievements so far of Senator Hope Uzodinma in Imo State.

“During the fact-finding tour, the completion of Okigwe federal road, and the 95% completion of the Owerri-Umuahia road with a heavy OKITANKWO bridge, the Owerri-Orlu-Akokwa/Uga road were some of the greatest effects of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration, as these strategic and quality roads, measuring about 400km and connecting Imo to other South-East States, were abandoned by three past administrations in the state.

“May it interest you to know that these signature projects have tactically reduced the spate of killings, kidnappings, and other criminal activities on those routes, as the criminal perpetrators can no longer take advantage of bad roads to harm and terrify innocent road users across the South East and beyond.

“We would have ignored this mischief and focused on more pressing issues than to respond to the comments of a shameless political jobber and his co-attention seekers who have no trade or any means of livelihood accredited to his person; but for the interest of the reading public, we deemed it necessary to set the records straight.





“In cognizance of the fact that the Imo State Gubernatorial Election is around the corner, it is not news that political jobbers are very busy with baseless and senseless propaganda to gain attention; yet we cannot allow anybody to use the revered name of Ohanaeze to misinform the masses and cause confusion capable of heating up the polity.

It is on this note that we warn the mischief-makers and also call on the relevant authorities to take appropriate action, as we intend not to take laws into our own hands.

“We urge Ndi Imo, especially the youth, to come out en masse and ensure a peaceful and violence-free election come November 11th, 2023. We encourage Imolites to vote for competence and consolidation.

“We, therefore, use this medium to invite the general public, especially Ndigbo within and outside Ala-Igbo, to the 2023 Igbo Day Celebration and South East Security and Economic Summit, scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, September 28th and 29th, 2023, at Michael Okpala Square, Enugu, and at LandMark Event Centre, Owerri, respectively. Together, Ala-Igbo shall prevail,”, it stated.

