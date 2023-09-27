The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto State has scheduled the delivery of judgement in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 election, Mallam Sa’idu Umar, against Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Deputy Governor Idris Gobir, his running mate, for Saturday.

The notice of judgement issued by the tribunal in the state on Wednesday stated, “Petition No. EPT/SK/GOV/01/2023 will be heard on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for judgement.”

The notice mandated counsels to inform their clients that supporters would not be allowed into the court premises as movement would be highly restricted by security agencies.

The three-member panel of justices, led by Haruna Mshelia Sokoto, had reserved judgment in the petition by Mallam Umar against Gov Aliyu and Dep Gov Gobir in August, after hearing and adopting their respective final written addresses.

The petitioner is challenging the election of Governor Aliyu and Deputy Governor Gobir over non-qualification and electoral fraud during the March 18 governorship election.

Umar had alleged that there were discrepancies in Gov. Aliyu’s secondary school and university certificates and the documents presented by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also insisted that no government agency had records of a “Model Primary School”; the school Deputy Governor Gobir claimed issued him a primary certificate.

Umar had consequently prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare him the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

Governor Aliyu and his deputy had countered the claim, insisting that their educational records were genuine and that they were validly elected, and urging the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

