Amidst the unfathomable economic challenges plaguing our nation from famine to insecurity and the depreciation of the Naira in the forex market, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vehemently, denounced any insinuations or calls for a coup d’état.

According to the foremost Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ndigbo categorically rejected and will never endorse any coup attempt in Nigeria.

The Igbo Apex group disclosed this in a statement signed and made available to Journalists by its Secretary General Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Tuesday.

The Igbo group also declared their unwavering loyalty to President Bola Tinubu government and cautioned the fear mongers instigating disunion, discord, and economic sabotage to redress from their action.

The statement reads “On behalf of the Igbo community, we vow unwavering loyalty to the democratically elected Federal government under the esteemed leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Despite relentless pressures to incite Igbo protests against Tinubu, OHANAEZE NDIGBO unequivocally condemns the baseless rumours of coup plots. We caution the fearmongers instigating disunion, discord, and economic sabotage, emphasizing that Ndigbo repudiate such harmful behaviour.

“Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General of OHANAEZE NDIGBO, staunchly asserts that Nigeria and Ndigbo crave political stability irrespective of the governing leadership. Supporting Tinubu’s success is in the best interests of the Igbo because they are industrious and self-sustaining. History has shown that in times of political turmoil, Ndigbo suffered as vulnerable targets. Therefore, any political instability is certain to breed anarchy and chaos, worsening the plight of the long-suffering Nigerian populace”.

Isiguzoro also commended Nigeria Military for their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, and combating terrorism and insecurity challenges.

” Nigerians and Ndigbo applaud the military’s steadfast rejection of coup rumours and their pledge of loyalty to President Tinubu. OHANAEZE NDIGBO commends President Tinubu for implementing the Orosanye Reports to curtail the cost of governance.

“NDIGBO aspire to see a flourishing Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership, urging him to compel all branches of government to drastically reduce their remuneration and overhead costs. The ongoing protests are fueled by the stark disparity between the opulent lifestyles of the ruling elite and the austerity imposed on the citizenry.

“Nigerians and Ndigbo advocate for President Tinubu to explore joining the emerging economic bloc BRICS, following Egypt’s commendable lead in banning the use of dollars for trade. This strategic move would fortify the Naira and end its exploitation. Ndigbo believes that President Tinubu possesses the capability to navigate Nigeria out of its present economic woes, advancing a nation where businesses thrive regardless of their location. As the backbone of the economy, Ndigbo stands ready to provide unwavering support for Tinubu’s success”.

