Avoid conflicting Judgements, INEC tells judiciary

With about 109 days to the general elections, the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmud Yakubu on Monday charged the judiciary to avoid giving conflicting Judgements in election matters.

The INEC boss, who was speaking in Abuja during the swearing-in of Justices of the Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the forthcoming general elections said the 2023 general elections will be the first since the new Electoral Act, 2022.

He said the commission will continue to abide by orders of courts of competent jurisdiction and added that, INEC will be in a difficult situation where a lower court will order the issuance of a certificate of return to a candidate whose nomination was annulled by the Supreme court.

The INEC boss appealed to the judiciary to do everything possible to avoid giving contradictory judgements in election matters.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem said the election petition tribunals were set 30 days before the conduct of the election in all the states of the Federation and the FCT, in line with the provisions of the law.

She charged members of the Tribunals not to allow themselves to be used as a conduit pipe for evil imagination and must stand up to their good conscience at all times as well as to abide by the professional code of conduct.

