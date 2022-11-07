Insecurity: I’ll avenge lives of our soldiers and civilians, Dumebi tells FCT residents

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kachikwu Dumebi has said if he is elected President of Nigeria, he would avenge the lives of the soldiers killed by the insurgents in the country.

The presidential candidate said this at the Town hall meeting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he had a conversation with the FCT residents.

Dumebi who said the soldiers have been killed because they sought to protect the population of the nation deserved to be appreciated by the nation for whose sake they laid down their lives.

According to him, the enemy of Nigeria must know that the fight against insecurity does not bear the colouration of ethnicity, religion or tribe, hence the enemy of the Nigerian state must be dealt with, without consideration of any of these as he seeks the pain of Nigerians.

He said the war against insecurity, particularly the insurgents were going to be in honour of the Nigerian population, the Army and the civilians who were killed alongside Nigerian soldiers who sacrificed to keep Nigeria.

“This war will be fought on our terms. We will arrest and take in their sponsors. The full might of the Nigerian Army and the united will of the Nigerian People against our enemies.

“Our Army will have clear-cut instructions on what to do to our enemy. Our borders will be closed to those who seek to harm us because we now know our enemies are the enemy, irrespective of religion, tribe and tongue. He does not like us, he seeks to harm us.

“This is war, Nigeria will win this war. My administration will avenge the lives of all soldiers and civilians killed.

“The enemy would be told in no uncertain terms that Nigeria is not, a no man’s land. this is my promise to all.

“The sanctity and dignity of life would be restored under my watch. Ritual killings, trade in body parts, like kidnappings have no place in civilized societies like ours, Dumebi told the FCT residents at the Town Hall meeting on Sunday night,” he said.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Ahmed Buhari said that except the civil service will be structured to engender hope in the Nigerian civil service, any administration that emerged would continue to lead and leave Nigerians in their suffering.

He told the FCT residents that the challenge of the civil service was that it does not inspire hope among those who serve the country for several years.

According to him, many civil servants have seen posters of their colleagues, whose need for welfare service failed and so they ask themselves if they would love to end that way.

He cited an example, where posters posted at the federal secretariat for assistance to persons challenged on health grounds are left off and after two months the same person features in another poster announcing their obituary due to a lack of empathy and intervention in such cases.





Buhari said the ADC would if elected, we will tinker with the Nigerian civil service to make it have the human face that would inspire productivity and service to all Nigerians.

“is it that all the politicians are bad? How comes no matter how many times we change politicians after 8 years we still cannot find the result.

“We are here to tell you that the formula has not been played right. We are here to make us understand that the entire three arms of government, the Executive, the legislative and the judiciary, would need to work really hard, no matter how hard they may be, and pass all those policies and projects through to the civil service structure, which I call the gatekeepers.

“The civil service has got the police, the judges, the Army, the public servants. These guys are the implementors. Their failure to work together with the executive or the legislators or the judiciary will never able to get the results that we desire.

“This is why I would love us to shift the conversation to the civil service and look at how we want to ensure that the civil servant that we are depending on to save us, to checkmate the executive in a project that will help better our people to see the light of day.

“For me of course, I bet you, the next government is going to come and people will still keep complaining. Why will the civil servant commit himself to Nigerians knowing fully well that you cannot guarantee his pension and gratuity after he retires?

“As I speak to you right now, there are soldiers in Sambisa Forest who have decided to call their wives after two months of leaving their homes.

“He asks his wife, how are you?” and she tells him, junior has not been to school in the last five weeks because of school fees. How do you want this man to be committed to Nigeria? He starts to think. I got a gun and bullets with me, if I sell to Boko Haram, I will get some good morning and send them to my family, you lose him, completely.

“If you go to the Federal Secretariat, you see the poster of Lekan Salami, he needs the assistance of N300,00 for medical treatment, Obinna Ajuzu Isa Ibrahim needs N200,00 for medical treatment.

“Go back there in two months, the same faces are in a poster that reads Obituary, they are all gone. And their colleagues are looking and thinking do I doing the right thing knowing fully well that I do not have insurance cover.

“We would rid the nation of this malaise,” he said at the FCT town hall meeting.

