Austrian ambassador commends NAMA over Nigeria’s safe airspace

The Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger has commended the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), MrPwajok Matthew Lawrence and his team for enhancing safety, efficiency and economy of air navigation.

The Ambassador particularly commended the NAMA management for partnering with AVSATEL Communications Limited in the provision of world class Air Traffic Management systems, Communication systems, Surveillance Monitors and Meteorological systems at Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt Control Towers under the Safe Tower Project that automated the provision of air traffic services at Nigerian international airports.

The Ambassador who made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the NAMA’s headquarters in Abuja said: “I am very humbled by your responsibility here because the lives of passengers and the lives of military personnel in flight rests in your hands. And that is something which we always have to be reminded of when you rightly recall the sad air accidents of 2005 and 2006 because at that time, you didn’t have this safety critical equipment that have now transformed the air navigation system in Nigeria. So, it is also very reassuring as private persons because we frequently sit in the airplanes whether in Nigerian planes or other international planes, and it’s good to know that our safety is guaranteed. And I’m very grateful, very grateful. I am very impressed by the beautiful work you are doing.”

Pwajok while addressing the Ambassador who was in company of the Embassy’s Secretary, Ms Antonia Bierbaumer and the Managing Director of AVSATEL Communications, Mr George Eder, praised AVSATEL for providing NAMA with a very effective and efficient equipment that had greatly enhanced safety in the Nigerian Airspace over the years.

According to the NAMA boss; “AVSATEL provided us with one of the best equipment ever, I must confess. One of the very first projects that brought Nigeria to limelight internationally with the provision of automated or electronic air traffic management systems in our Control Towers in 2007. It will be recalled that Nigeria had previously recorded series of aircraft fatal accidents in 2005 and 2006 and the then government of Nigeria intervened through the Safe Tower project that included meteorological sensors for real-time weather reporting and Low Level Wind-shear Alerting Systems.

“The project provided Air Traffic Controllers with enhanced capacity through the electronic flight progress strip management system, as well as the accompanying voice communication and control system for ground-ground communication between air traffic control units and for air-ground communication between air traffic control and aircraft in flight.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The integration of meteorological sensors that were deployed at the airside of these international airports under the safe tower project providing digital real time meteorological information has greatly enhanced air safety – the lack of these safety critical facilities was partly responsible for some of the weather-related air crashes in 2005 and 2006. It’s a fantastic project and when it was delivered in 2007, there was no country in Africa that had it and we are very proud to say that it was the first automated air traffic management Control Tower system in the whole of Africa.”





The NAMA boss said the agency was statutorily responsible for the provision of air navigation services including air traffic services, aeronautical information services, aeronautical communication services, and aeronautical search and rescue services supported by the deployment of communication, navigation and surveillance infrastructure.

The ambassador was taken round on a tour of NAMA facilities at the NnamdiAzikiwe International airport while the tour was rounded up by the NAMA MD who highlighted some safety critical projects that had. been completed or ongoing under the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari, including the successful installation of Instrument landing Systems Category III at Abuja and Lagos; successful installation of ILS Category II in 10 airports; successful installation of Doppler VORs in 10 airports; procurement of a new flight calibration aircraft; as well as ongoing deployment of Surface Movement Radar at Lagos and Abuja among other projects.