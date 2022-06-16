Qatar executive to install eco-friendly Air Ionisation System on Gulfstream G650ER fleet

Doha based Qatar Executive, the private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, is set to introduce a new Air Ionisation System on its state-of-the-art G650ER aircraft.

The active system is capable of eliminating potentially harmful pathogens and allergens, including bacteria, viruses, and mould spores.

The eco-friendly technology has a minimum impact on the environment and adds an additional layer of hygiene onboard by eradicating volatile organic compounds (VOCs), visible smoke and undesirable odours.

Speaking on the arrangement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency, Mr Akbar Al Baker, said “Qatar Executive is always at the forefront when it comes to introducing the latest safety and hygiene innovations. Enhancing the comfort and well-being of our passengers throughout their journey is paramount, therefore, we are pleased to be retrofitting our G650ER fleet with this cutting-edge Air Ionisation System. Qatar Executive will continue to adopt and introduce meticulous on-board safety measures which offer an unparalleled private jet experience each time.”

Qatar Executive has already retrofitted two of its G650ER jets with the pioneering Air Ionisation System, and will continue installing the new device across the fleet within the next three months.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Qatar Executive is the world’s largest owner-operator of the Gulfstream G650ER, one of the most sought-after jets due to its exceptional range capabilities, industry-leading cabin technology, fuel efficiency, and unrivalled passenger comfort.

The G650ER is the industry’s fastest ultra-long range business jet. The jet is known for its incredible 7,500 nautical mile range, cutting-edge cabin technology, and unrivalled passenger comfort.





Meanwhile, the airline has been announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax.

It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

The airline said it continued to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

The Middle East carrier also became the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax following the success of Hamad International Airport as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.