Dana Air partners FAAN on national aviation conference

One of Nigeria’s leading airlines, Dana Air has announced its partnership with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on the maiden edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC) which kicked off on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

As a partner of the conference themed: ‘Advancing the frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure, and Profitable Air Transport’, Dana Air provided discounted air fares to the organisers, participants, delegates and partners to the conference.

This came just as the airline has announced collaboration with Wakanow, a travel tech company.

By virtue of this partnership, Wakanow is the only official online travel agency with Dana Airlines Nigeria’s Live Inventory bookable in real-time thus enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for Wakanow customers and Dana Airlines passengers to provide global standard in customer experience to the teeming customers of the airline.

Speaking on the airline’s partnership with FAAN on the ongoing national conference, the spokesperson of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said “Dana Air is proud to work with the organisers of the FAAN conference and this speaks volume of what we stand for as an airline. FAAN is a worthy partner agency and as a proudly Nigerian airline, we are committed to supporting any initiative to promote a safe and secure air transport in Nigeria.

“We are once again poised to offer superior flight services to the organisers, delegates, and all participants at the conference.

Speaking on the partnership with Wakanow, the deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, while describing Dana Air as a leading brand in the aviation industry expressed the airline’s commitment to partnerships that will be beneficial not just to the industry but to our teeming guests.





His words: Our collaboration with wakanow is to create seamless, real-time booking options for our guests across the world and there are a lot of these partnerships in the works as part of efforts to continue to exceed the flying aspirations of our guests with improved customer experience.”

Committed to improving the well-being of customers in all product offerings, Dana Air has said it was focusing on bringing to Nigerians, an aviation service that combines the best elements of legacy carriers world-class safety and quality on-board services coupled with the latest technology (online services) and operational efficiency of new-age carriers.

In his own speech, the CEO of Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji declared: “Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines. With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travellers and other tourists from across the world. We would bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry.

“The aviation industry is undergoing changes that will delight travelers and will bring a boost to the quality of service provided to the travellers. With Wakanow, Nigerians will continue to have bespoke services and superior customer experience across all our touchpoints for Dana Airlines.”

For the Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, MrsAdenike Macaulay; “This integration with DANA Airlines will unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for our customers making Wakanow the one stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria. Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings. She noted, “Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations.”