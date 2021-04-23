Attempted prison break foiled in Kano

An attempt to break Kumaws prison in Kano, was on Thursday foiled by the prompt intervention of security operatives. The attempted jailbreak was over an alleged poor supply of food to break the Ramadan fast.

This was just as the public relations officer of the Kano State Correctional Centre, DSC Musbahu Lawal Kofar Nasarawa, when contacted, confirmed that there was an attempt by some prisoners to cause pandemonium in the prison

However, a source who preferred anonymity at the prison disclosed that the incident started when some prisoners complained bitterly about the poor quality of food they were served for iftar, despite the fact that a philanthropist, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, has provided adequate food items to cater for the Ramadan needs of the prisoners at the facility.

It was further disclosed that the alleged supply of the poor food annoyed some prisoners, especially those at the condemned site, who attempted to break out of jail.

Some witnesses who were close to the prison stated that they heard gunshots emanating from the prison yard.

The public relations officer, DSC Kofa Nasarawa, however, said that the concerted effort of the prison officials defeated them. He said that the crisis was not about lack of food supply or poor quality of the food.

According to him, the mayhem was caused by an attempt made by the prison officials to collect illicit items found with the prisoners. He said that normalcy has now been restored and all prisoners are back in confinement.