Two, not 18, feared kidnapped by gunmen on Eruwa-Igboora Road

Two people were reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday on Eruwa-Igboora Road in Oyo State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victims were in a Mazda Primacy vehicle when the incident occurred at Opeki Bridge along the road.

They were said to have been on their way to Abeokuta in Ogun State which shares border with Oyo State, when the kidnappers attacked them, shooting sporadically before they were whisked away.

Though there were speculations that 18 people were kidnapped, it was learnt that the number of the victims was revealed through calls made from their phones to family members to know their whereabouts and predicament.

Nigerian Tribune further learnt that police operatives at Eruwa Division discovered the abandoned Mazda vehicle at a spot on the road and recovered it to the police station. It was thought to be a stolen and abandoned one before the calls came on Thursday.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, DSP Adewale Osifeso, debunked the kidnap of 18 passengers, saying that nothing of such occurred.