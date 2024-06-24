In a heartwarming display of community support, the Ruth Sisters’ Fellowship International Nigeria, a non-denominational organization, celebrated International Widows Day by empowering widows in Umuoji Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Led by Rector, Prof. Ada Menakaya, the fellowship’s mission of love and care for widows took center stage as they provided each beneficiary with bags of rice, clothing and.cash gift of N20,000.

The gesture extended to widowers as well, ensuring an inclusive celebration.

The event also paid tribute to the legacy of Queen Theresa Ofojie, affectionately known as “Egwu Obi Umuoji,” for her remarkable contributions and mentorship to women in the community and beyond.

Ofojie, a 62-year-old widow, was honoured for her melodious songs and her vibrant dancing group, which entertained the audience with a captivating live performance.

Chineze Egbuchiem, a widow from Onitsha and a previous recipient of the fellowship’s cash assistance in March 2024, shared her experience.

According to her, “The money I received has enabled me to start a viable business, which has been a lifeline for me,” she said, expressing gratitude for the fellowship’s empowerment initiative.

Queen Theresa Ofojie, the honoured guest, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the recognition.

“I am deeply touched by this celebration. My family and I will cherish this day for the rest of our lives.

“May God continue to bless and empower the Ruth Sisters’ Fellowship to carry on this noble work,” she said.

Mary Chude of the Irene Menakaya School Chapter in Onitsha played a vital role in spearheading the recognition of Queen Ofojie.

“It was not an easy task, but with God’s guidance, we were able to identify and celebrate the remarkable life and contributions of this local legend,” she shared.

Abire Caroline Enarere, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria chapter, on her speech, emphasized the organization’s goal of equipping widows to become self-sufficient and contribute positively to society.

“Our widows entrepreneur startup initiative aims to empower widows to be independent and make a difference in their communities,”

The event stood as a testament to the Ruth Sisters’ Fellowship’s unwavering commitment to empowering widows and honouring the unsung heroes within Anambra’s communities, Enarere stated.

