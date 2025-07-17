Atiku’s exit from PDP ‘insensitive’ — Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as “insensitive” and ill-timed during the nation’s mourning for the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday, Keyamo said Atiku’s decision to make his resignation public so soon after Buhari’s death appeared to be an attempt to divert national attention from a solemn moment.

“Whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at any time you may wish, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of mourning is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself,” Keyamo wrote.

Atiku, who served two terms as Vice President under the PDP, announced his departure from the party on July 14 in a letter addressed to his ward chairman in Adamawa State. The letter, shared by his media aide on X platform, cited “irreconcilable differences” and the party’s deviation from its founding ideals.

But Keyamo also took issue with Atiku’s use of Nigeria’s Coat of Arms on the letterhead of his resignation letter, calling it both “morally and legally wrong.”

He referenced Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, stating that using national symbols in private or political correspondence amounts to impersonation and is punishable by law.

“You stopped being a functionary of the Federal Government more than 18 years ago,” Keyamo said. “The continued misuse of national symbols by former officials would certainly be confusion everywhere.”

The minister, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said he felt compelled both as a cabinet member and legal officer to uphold Nigeria’s constitutional values and protect its symbols from misuse.



“Your Excellency, @atiku , whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political Parties at anytime you may wish, however, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of the mourning of our immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself. In fact (as the image below shows) you prepared, typed, signed and delivered that letter the morning after the passing away of the former President was announced. With the greatest respect to you, this clearly demonstrates that your obsession with your perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy.

And since we are on the issue of your letter, it is both morally and legally wrong to continue to use the Coat of Arms of the Federal Government in your private or political communications when you stopped being a functionary of the Federal Government more than 18 years ago. Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 makes this an offence.

Morally, it is also reprehensible to use a symbol suggesting that you are acting on behalf of the authority which that symbol represents. It borders on impersonation. Imagine a situation where all former Government functionaries continue to use the Coat of Arms of Nigeria in their personal, political or private communications. There would certainly be confusion everywhere.

I have a bounden duty both as a Cabinet member and a member of the Inner Bar to protect our laws and constitution.

Please, be well guided.”

