Oyo Deputy Governor rounds off Omituntun 2.0 inter-ministerial briefing

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Barr. Abdulrahman Bayo Lawal, on Wednesday, rounded off the Omituntun 2.0 Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing, lauding the media for engaging Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Oyo State on the deliverables of the government in the last two years of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s second term of office and six years of the administration.

Barr. Lawal commended the efficiency of the media organisations in showcasing the achievements of the government, noting that other states of the federation would have learnt a thing or two from the media in the state and how the media should engage political office holders with a view to informing the public.

He expressed the appreciation of the Oyo State Government to all media organisations within and outside the state, which have partnered with the Media Unit of the Governor’s Office to showcase the efforts of the Makinde administration.

He said: “I appreciate the media for doing a yeoman’s job, promoting activities of government in the last six years.

“I have to appreciate the level of efficiency of all of you that you are really showcasing the activities of this government in the last six years.

“You have been engaging every day in the last few weeks, and I discovered that there was no day that the activities of the government over the past few years were not reflected as a result of these engagements.

“All of those achievements that you have brought out have been so outstanding that we get exposed positively and we believe that it is a noble aspect that other states may in fact want to follow.

“I would like to tell you that this kind of engagement has enriched my knowledge about activities of the Press and it is taking a positive route sensitising and asking people to understand.

“So, I want to take the liberty of interacting with you to appreciate you. Your engagement with the agencies of government has grown viral all over the world. I appreciate you once again for your kind assistance.”