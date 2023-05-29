In a twist, Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Nigeria’s new President, Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on their assumption of office.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Bwala, a few minutes after Tinubu and Shettima took the oath of office, took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the new Nigerian leaders and prayed for God’s wisdom and courage for them to govern the country well.

“May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT and Kashim Shetima @KashimSM for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I pray that God almighty gives you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity and integrity. My best wishes politics aside,” he tweeted.

The Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office to the Nigeria’s 16th President at 10:38 am.

