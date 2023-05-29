As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes over the saddle of Leadership in the Country, the Action Alliance (AA) party has appealed to him to be fair to every section of the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna on Monday.

He stated that the party has confidence and trust in Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s competence as regards resolving issues confronting the nation currently.

Rufai Omo-Aje advised him to look into reorganizing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in such a way that only lawyers shall be appointed as its chairman.

According to the party chairman, the measure would reduce incidences of disregard for rules and judgements of courts with impunity as being witnessed in the regime of the current chairman.

The party admonished the new President to think of policies that would re-strengthen the unity fabric of Nigeria, noting that the country Nigeria has never been this resenting across fault lines as is currently presenting.

The party Chairman reenacted that the diversity of Nigeria should be for strength, working for its development and not for enmity.

He assured the new President of the party’s support and cooperation and urged Tinubu to be open and all-inclusive-minded in his bid to build his cabinet for superlative results.

The party further stressed that there was nothing better than choosing professionals to head ministries and parastatals according to their areas of discipline by competence.

He prayed for the new President’s divine wisdom, the chairman preached forgiveness as a very strong tool for speedy recovery of the nationhood’s brotherliness.