Adamu Amadu – Dutse

A youth support group for People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured students of his principal’s intentions for reversing the recent tertiary tuition fee increments by the APC-led administration.

The group, under the auspices of Arewa Decide for 2023, made the submission shortly after inaugurating its Jigawa State coordinator, comrade Nazeer Garki.

According to Garki, if Atiku Abubakar becomes the president of Nigeria, he would review and reverse the university tuition fee increment by the APC-led government.

Comrade Garki also called on people of Jigawa and Nigeria at large, especially youths to come out en mass and vote for Atiku in the forthcoming February 25 presidential poll, to be able to enjoy the good plans and policies he has for them, women, among others.

“I am also advising people to vote for PDP candidate because they are the leaders that will make Nigerians back to normal and good condition,” he said.

Nazeer alleged that the redesigned currency and cashless policy have thrown Nigerians into hardship.

“This is an APC policy that put poor Nigerians into calamity, now currency is hard to access people are suffering,” he alleged.

