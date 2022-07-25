Atiku not our business associate, Mikano clarifies

Management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators, has denied speculation that former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is a key sponsor of the firm in Nigeria.

Managing Director of the company, Firas Mamlouk, made the refutation in a statement issued in Abuja.

Established in 1993, as a Nigeria-based company, Mikano deals in power generating products, sales and servicing, maintenance, overhauling and rentals of gas power generating sets, among others.

Mamlouk’s clarification was on the heels of the claim that Mikano was affiliated with Atiku Abubakar.

Certain politicians since 2019 alleged that Atiku Abubakar lacks the moral force to revive the power sector because he owned the generator manufacturing company and therefore wouldn’t fix the power sector in the country even if elected due to a conflict of interest.

Checks revealed that Nidal Karameh, Muneer Nassr and Abou Fadi were the current directors of the firm.

The company’s Managing Director maintained that “Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with HE Atiku Abubakar. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news.”

“The attention of the management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (amongst other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the company is owned by/affiliated with HE Atiku Abubakar. This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited.

“Please, be informed that Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with HE Atiku Abubakar. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news,” the power firm stated.

