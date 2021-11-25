Atiku berates FG, APC for under-performance, urges them to emulate PDP states

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government for plunging the country into more hardship thereby making life more difficult for Nigerians.

Atiku Abubakar who celebrated his 75th birthday in Bauchi by commissioning the 4.2km Gombe – Maiduguri by-pass road constructed by the State Government said that, “it is only in PDP controlled states across the country that you hear about commissioning of projects that have direct bearings on the lives of the people”.

While commissioning the road, the former Vice President of Nigeria said that “The Federal Government should take a cue from what PDP Governors are doing, work for the people in order to ensure the development of the country”.

Commending Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir for embarking on developmental projects in all the sectors, Atiku Abubakar said that it will go a long way in checking the rate of unemployment as it will create room for starting petty businesses.

He also opined that the Federal Government can effectively fight insecurity in the country by creating enabling environment that will make the youth engage in useful ventures that will yield daily income for them which will, in turn, take them off the streets.

At the occasion witnessed by members of the state executive council, State PDP officials, traditional rulers and state legislators, former Senators in the state, the former vice president commended the governor for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, urging him to sustain the momentum and accelerate the pace of good governance in the State.

Atiku Abubakar also urged the people of Bauchi state to give the Governor the needed support to move the state forward, adding that the infrastructure achievements recorded in Bauchi State were worthy of emulation.

He said that “the more support you give him, the more he will perform and deliver dividends of democracy to you. He deserves your mandate again for a second term, I am very sure that you will give it to him when the time comes”.

The former vice president who received a white horse and a bull from the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu to mark his 75th birthday, became emotional saying, “you people of Bauchi State took me by surprise. I don’t normally celebrate birthdays but today, you have brought back sweet memories. I really appreciate your kind gesture”.

He concluded by commending the cordial working relationship between the PDP led executive and APC controlled legislature saying, “you have demonstrated that development of the state is the major thing ahead of you.”

In his address, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that his administration is committed to delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state in line with the campaign promises made stressing that, “We are committed to changing the narrative of the state”.

Bala Mohammed also stressed the importance of the 4.2km Gombe – Maiduguri by-pass saying that it will decongest the city centre and reduce risks of accidents caused by heavy-duty trucks.

The governor further said that the commissioning of the road project was a milestone in the history of Bauchi state as the state government decided to immortalize the former Vice President by naming the road after him.

He also said that the Gombe Maiduguri bye pass road project was named after the former Vice-President in recognition of his contributions to the evolution of the nascent democracy in the country and as one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor also said that within the last two and a half years, his government has initiated and completed 30 road projects in urban and semi-urban areas of the state, adding that the improvement in the road networks in the state have ameliorated the sufferings of commuters and facilitated the movements of goods and services.

