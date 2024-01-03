The Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to pay N20,000 in wage awards to all state workers and N15,000 to pensioners.

The agreement stipulates that the financial aid will continue until a comprehensive review of the minimum wage is undertaken within the next six months.

Comrade Mubarak Buba Yarima, Chairman of the TUC, Kano chapter, confirmed the development, emphasising the pivotal role played by the labour unions in negotiating with the government.

Earlier, the labour unions had issued a nationwide strike threat to highlight the challenges encountered by workers after President Bola Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal. The successful negotiations and ensuing agreement have averted the impending industrial action.

While the federal government had previously announced a salary increase for federal workers, this marks the first increment for state and local government workers.

It may be recalled that the MoU, signed on January 1, was part of the government’s effort to offer palliatives aimed at alleviating the economic challenges experienced by civil servants in the state following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

It was noted that the agreement for the palliative emerged following a joint plea submitted to the Kano State Government in October 2023 by the NLC and TUC, seeking intervention amid prevailing economic difficulties.

In a prompt response, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf promptly set up a special committee to assess the situation.

The committee’s findings led to the consensus that a N20,000 palliative would commence in December 2023 for all civil servants at both state and local government levels.

Additionally, pensioners would receive a monthly palliative of N15,000 for three months, along with arrears for the missed December 2023 allowance.

Yarima expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government, especially the governor’s Special Adviser on Labour, Comrade Baffa Sani Gaya, and other committee members for their swift investigation and report submission to the governor.

According to him, the positive impact of this palliative on affected workers is significant, stating, “We believe this will significantly assist many people and enhance workers’ morale.”

