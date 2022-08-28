At Tabieorar, thousands defy downpour, pray for Nigeria, celebrate games medalists

In spite of the downpour, dignitaries, diplomats and other invited guests who graced the just-concluded annual convention, Tabieorar 2022, organised by the Church of The Lord (TCL) worldwide, were determined they would not miss any blessing and prayer session at the Holy Mount Tabieorar, Ogere Remo, Ogun State, last Monday.

The programme, which is the 86th edition, with the theme, “Supernatural Breakthrough”, had in attendance former Ogun State governor, Chief Gbenga Daniel and his wife, Olufunke; representative of the Lagos State governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu; Senior Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Christian Matters, Reverend Adeleke; Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson; representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.

The church prayer ground was filled to capacity as people thronged the venue. Thousands of the attendees besieged the prayer ground thanking God and praying fervently even in the heavy rain.

The programme did not go without a special intercession for the nation as the congregation in one voice prayed for restoration, especially concerning the security challenge the nation is facing and the 2023 elections.

There was also a rendition of hymns and spiritual songs by the mass choir at various levels which lifted the souls of the congregants.

Tribune Church observed that despite the large turn-out of attendees at the event, there was orderliness without any form of stampede.

The celebration of Miss Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, winner of a gold medal in weightlifting and Miss Mary Taiwo Osijo, a bronze medalist in 87kg women’s category, at the just concluded Commonwealth games in Birmingham, added glamour to the prayer festival as they were honoured as proud ambassadors of the church. Shouts of praises rent the air when the athletes presented their medals to Primate Rufus Ositelu.

One of the memorable highlights of the annual event was the procession that launched the entry of the leader of the church, Most Reverend (Dr) Ositelu and other top clerics of the church. The special rendition of ‘God of Ositelu’ filled the air as he waved all the way to the podium and later formally welcomed the large congregation present on the prayer ground including the virtual audience.

In his goodwill message, former Ogun State governor, Chief Gbenga Daniel, expressed his delight at attending this year’s event, just as he testified that the church has been a great help to him in many ways.

The Lagos State governor through his representative, Reverend Adeleke, commended Primate Ositelu and the church at large on their concerted efforts at supporting the nation through prayers. He also noted that the church has been a great influence on the nation, just as he charged it not to rest on its oars in interceding for the peace and development of the country.

The high point of the event was the 13th Blessing, led by Primate Ositelu as all and sundry prayed fervently for forgiveness, cleansing, mercy, blessing, perfect peace, good children, victory, salvation, healing, joy, favour, Holy spirit, and steadfastness.

In his message to the nation, Ositelu, spoke truth to power as he addressed the issue of insecurity, 2023 general election, Independent National Eletoral Commission (INEC), restructuring, corruption, economy, education, among others.





He lamented the pathetic and worsening security situation in the country, noting that the spate of criminal activities calls for prayers, while charging fellow church leaders and Christians to intercede for the nation.

He stressed that there is also the need for an urgent review of the security architecture of the nation, advising government at all levels to combat insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and property headlong while all perpetrators should be brought to book.

On the fast approaching 2023 general election, Ositelu advised all politicians and stakeholders to let patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering process.

“They should avoid heating up the polity unnecessarily by exhibiting the fear of God in all that they do. I also enjoin Christian leaders to guide their members properly and desist from collecting money in order to support a particular politician. Since the Church is for the people and government is equally for the people, the Church has a duty to advise government by preaching sermons that will spur government at all levels to make policies that will make life better for the governed,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and make sure that they vote for the candidates of their choice without fear of intimidation. He also charged youths not to allow themselves to be exploited by politicians to perpetrate violence.

Primate Ositelu also called on the federal, state and local governments to institute more stringent measures and policies in the fight against corruption, adding that, “If Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will eventually kill Nigeria. All hands must, therefore, be on deck to save the country. The prohibitive cost of living due to inflation is undesirable. The two digit inflation should be urgently reversed through appropriate monetary and people-friendly policies.”

Speaking on the ongoing tussle between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the cleric called on both parties to take urgent steps towards immediate resolution of their disputes and bring an end to the lingering unhealthy nationwide strike “with all its attendant negative consequences on our children and education system. Government at all levels are also being implored to invest more in the improvement of our education sector in line with international best practices.”

