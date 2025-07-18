At least three killed in explosion at LA Sheriff’s training facility

At least three people were killed Friday morning in an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) training facility, US Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed.

“I just spoke to (US Attorney Bill Essayli) about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles,” Bondi said in a post on X.

“Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

The blast occurred around 7:30 a.m. local time at the LASD’s Biscailuz Training Center. The facility houses the department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad.

It is located in Monterey Park, about six miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

A senior law enforcement source told CNN the explosion is believed to have been accidental. However, the exact cause is still under investigation.

It remains unclear whether the explosion happened during a training session or while officers were handling evidence.

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office confirmed agents are assisting with the investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on site, according to Bondi.

Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and the LAPD’s bomb squad are helping at the scene, LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

A senior law enforcement source said bomb squad officers are proceeding cautiously due to the potential presence of other explosive materials at the facility.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an LA County Sheriff’s Department facility,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected.

My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time.

We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead,” she added.

