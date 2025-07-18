‘Nigeria belongs to all of us’, OBIdient Movement replies Okpebholo

The OBIdient Movement has condemned Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo’s verbal attack on Peter Obi, stating it’s “unconstitutional and restricts the fundamental right of free movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution”.
Okpebholo, in a now-viral video, had issued a stern warning to Obi following the latter’s recent engagement in the state.
According to the governor, Obi would be held responsible for whatever happens to him in Edo should he visit the state without his permission.
ALSO READ: Peter Obi is our product, we want to get him back — PDP
Reacting, the OBIdient Movement in a statement signed Friday by its Director of Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, expressed deep concern over the circulating video, noting that such threats shouldn’t be taken lightly.
The OBIdient Movement pointed out that this isn’t an isolated incident, recalling a similar threat from Benue Governor against Peter Obi while on humanitarian missions.
The OBIdient Movement warned that if anything happens to Peter Obi, the governors (Okpebholo and Alia) making these threats should be held accountable, given their roles as chief security officers in their states.
“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against this descent into political intolerance and recklessness,” the movement stated.
The full statement below;
The Obidient Movement has observed with deep concern a circulating video in which the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Monday Okpebholo, allegedly warns His Excellency @PeterObi never to set foot in Edo State again without pre-informing him.
For the avoidance of doubt, Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees the right of every Nigerian citizen to move freely and reside in any part of the country. It is therefore disturbing and constitutionally indefensible for Governor Okpebholo to threaten or seek to restrict this fundamental right.
Even more troubling is the pattern emerging from such dangerous utterances. This is not an isolated incident. We recall a similar threat previously issued by the Governor of Benue State against the person of His Excellency, Mr. Obi. In both instances, Peter Obi was on missions of goodwill and charity, offering humanitarian support to citizens neglected by the very governors and government now issuing these threats.
We wish to alert Nigerians and the international community that these threats should not be dismissed lightly. Should anything untoward happen to His Excellency Peter Obi, Nigerians should know where to look. These governors are the chief security officers of their respective states, and their utterances carry weight, not just in words, but in potential consequences.
We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against this descent into political intolerance and recklessness. Nigeria belongs to all of us. No individual, no matter how highly placed, should attempt to fan the embers of division or incite violence with careless, unlawful rhetoric.