‘Nigeria belongs to all of us’, OBIdient Movement replies Okpebholo

The OBIdient Movement has condemned Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo’s verbal attack on Peter Obi, stating it’s “unconstitutional and restricts the fundamental right of free movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution”.

Okpebholo, in a now-viral video, had issued a stern warning to Obi following the latter’s recent engagement in the state.

According to the governor, Obi would be held responsible for whatever happens to him in Edo should he visit the state without his permission.

Reacting, the OBIdient Movement in a statement signed Friday by its Director of Strategic Communications, Nana Kazaure, expressed deep concern over the circulating video, noting that such threats shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The OBIdient Movement pointed out that this isn’t an isolated incident, recalling a similar threat from Benue Governor against Peter Obi while on humanitarian missions.

The OBIdient Movement warned that if anything happens to Peter Obi, the governors (Okpebholo and Alia) making these threats should be held accountable, given their roles as chief security officers in their states.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to speak out against this descent into political intolerance and recklessness,” the movement stated.

The full statement below;