ASUU strike extension, a total disappointment ― Committee of VCs

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities in Nigeria has expressed total displeasure over the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by another 12 weeks, saying the development would further slow down Nigeria’s progress.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof Sulyman Age Abudulkareem, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) expressed this feeling in an interview with Tribune Online on Monday, when his reaction to the strike extension was sought.

“ASUU had originally been on a one-month warning strike and rolled the action over in the month of March for another two months before it is now announced additional three months, all because the Federal Government did not yield to its demands, which all bother on the money”, the Don said.

Speaking further, Prof Abdulkareem said students staying at home when they suppose to be in class studying even for a day let alone for many months as the current case in Nigerian public universities is not a good omen for any serious country.

He said it was very unfortunate that it is the students who are directly affected by the academic disruption and their parents that will bear all the consequences of the development.

He said it would not be out of place if the Federal Government could by all means even if it will involve borrowing to look for money and address ASUU concerns permanently.





He, therefore, advised both the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve the crisis for normalcy to return to the nation’s ivory towers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… ASUU strike extension, a total disappointment ― Committee of VCs

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

ASUU strike extension, a total disappointment ― Committee of VCs