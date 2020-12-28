Death of 20 doctors: NMA laments exposure of frontline doctors to virus

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Monday, lamented that its members on the frontline of fighting COVID-19 were dying because they were not provided with necessary protective equipment.

Speaking in a statement, on Monday, Chairman of the association in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Enema Amodu, also decried the sensationalism, which the death of 20 medical doctors have generated across the country.

“I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly coronavirus within a week.

“The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.”

According to Amodu, there are no enough equipment and protection gadget available for doctors and health workers combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic

“There are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline and the turnaround time, and accuracy of the testing for the coronavirus should be improved upon.”

He also demanded comprehensive life insurance for doctors and health workers who risk their lives in the line of duty and isolation centres should be properly equipped.

“There should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty.

“Isolation centres should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.”

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of her members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties,” he added.

“The fact remains that doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance,” he said.

The NMA chairman further decried the low spate of payment of hazard allowance to doctors at the frontline fighting COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He, however, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, who he said reacted to the cry of the Association to improve on the welfare package of doctors and ensured the prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.

