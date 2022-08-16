As Osun enters a new era

By Samuel.A. Alao
The seasons of life are changeable. One comes and another goes away. When Governor Seyi Makinde was making pledges to the Oyo State people, nobody knew that he would turn the state around like he has done. May he continue like that till he becomes the president of our nation. Those who do good always flourish like sun. I refer to the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke. He should bring a new lease of life to Osun State. He should heal masses’ wounds. In England over 500 years ago, Henry Tudor (1485-1509) made great changes. Nigeria is today in such a position.

Henry started with agriculture, acquired the whole landmass of England as crown land and introduced the agrarian revolution by which he employed peasant farmers to work massively on farms. England has never suffered food shortage since then. Henry also introduced export trades all over the world. We should emulate good things that can bring succour to the masses instead of letting our money go down the drain. That is the main cause of this country’s backwardness.

Have good vision, have good dreams for your state and put them to action. Then, your  government will be popular. Baba Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo laid a very good legacy during his own time in the old Western Region. It is always good to emulate good legacies to bring out fruitful results. Cocoa, palm trees, coffee, cola nut, cassava, plantain, to mention a few, can still grow massively in the whole Western Region for exports. Massive exportation will bring down the dollar/pound values. We must address the sky rocketing prices of daily commodities. A new lease of life will come back to the masses in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole if things are done right.

Our unemployed youth are now thorns in the flesh of our governments. Gainful employment will reduce idleness, thuggery, ritualism and advanced fee fraud. Our youth need to be fully engaged. In fact, it is always my concern that Nigeria lost focus a long time ago. For example, how can $1.00 exchanged for 7/6d in the 70s now come to over N600? It is questionable. What has the Central Bank been doing?   Massive exports can standardize our naira in the world market.

I am not an economist or a trained businessman, but doing things with the wisdom of God helps. Joseph in the Bible who was prime minister in Egypt made agriculture to flourish without former agricultural education which uplifted Egyptian economy then. Are there still people like that Joseph, Henry VIII of England, Baba Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo around?

  • Alao, a clergyman, writes in from Iwo, Osun State

