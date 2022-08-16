Umera Business School trains 400 youths in skills acquisition

By Rukiyat Bakare
Umera Business School

Umera Business School has organised a free skill acquisition programmes for about 400 youths in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital .

The training which held online and on-site is a month training programme where participants meets with experienced coaches and leaders to discuss leading skills in the business world after which beneficiaries would be awarded certificate.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune during a physical training class held on Friday at Golden Tulip hotel , Ibadan the Oyo state capital, founder , Umera Business School, Mrs Olamide Alao Akala explained that the programme tagged “Umera boost” is  a holistic programme meant to add value to the beneficiaries.

Adding that the programme  is meant to add value to the youths who do not have  anything doing for a living and encourage them in having something  meaningful to do at the market place.

While she also noted that the programme was also meant to encourage youths to become more important aspect of the society through the creation of businesses that solve problems and create solutions.

Alao added that the beneficiaries would be trained in 5 different  programmes, including public speaking, project management, digital marketing, alternative medicine, coding and web design.

Also speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Guest speaker at the event Mrs Tope Mark -Odigie stated that there is opportunity for legitimate success for youths in Nigeria  if  given the needed training.

She added that as an expert in real estate  and Chief executive officer of real estate  and wealth creation and empowerment platform business, Web360 she trains the  beneficiaries on  skills of marketing, how to identify problems in real estate and how to solve it.

Mark -Odigie, explained that she believed that there are opportunities for youths adding that  Nigerians are very  resourceful if given the  opportunity.

She however advised Nigerian youths not to give up on themselves  but to keep believing in themselves but keep  learning how to be better.

