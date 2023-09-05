Armed robbers have reportedly dispossessed residents of Alaja, Seriki and Ogogo communities of their valuables running into hundreds of naira.

The incident which happened around 8 am on Tuesday as reliably informed, has thrown the entire communities in Akinyele local government area of Ibadan, Oyo State into a state of panic.

The robbers, who were armed with dangerous weapons, according to an eyewitness account threatened to shoot their victims if they put up any resistance.

The victims were at gunpoint robbed of their valuables including mobile telephone handsets, jewelry and other valuables.

One of the community leaders, Raji Kazeem, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

He said, “Yes, it was true. The armed robbers came in the middle of the night and robbed some houses. That’s why you saw landlords and landladies discussing in different groups.

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso at the time of filing the report proved abortive.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE