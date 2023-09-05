Ex-militant leaders from the Six states of the Niger Delta region have cautioned a Niger Delta Rights Activist, Comrade Austin Ozobo and others involved in open altercations over the calls for the renewal of the $1.3 billion pipeline surveillance contracts awarded to foremost Former Militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo also known as Tompolo to desist from dragging the name and seat of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR,into the controversy.

According to the Former Militant leaders, under the auspices of Anti Pipeline Vandalization and Crude Oil Theft Task Force Group and the Coalition of Ex- Militant Leaders Forum of Ijaw and Itsekiri in Delta State, warned Ozobo to immediately cease and desist from hurling allege abuse and attacks on His Imperial Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom.

A statement by Coalition of the Ex-Militant groups, led by the National Coordinator of the group, Gen, Osama and the Coalition of Ijaw and Itsekiri Ex Militant Leaders Forum jointly signed by the two ex- Militant Leaders, Gen. Oritsegbubemi also known as Action Papa, said the open disrespect of the throne of His Imperial Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR is an affront, disrespectful, disheartening, insultive and provocative.

The groups also declared open disrespect and derogatory to the Imperial Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, “And on the foregoing if Mr Ozobo refuses to tender an open apology to the highly respected Olu Of Warri Kingdom, who is one of the most respected Federal Monarch’s in the Niger Delta who is a member of Council Of Nigeria Traditional Rulers (NTRC) which is the Apex Council of all Traditional Rulers in the country”

According to them, “Ozobo was playing a script that is already conceived by his paymasters, whose payroll he belongs to, and vowed to go after him and will smoke him out in no distant time if he refuses to discontinue from such attack to the Olu Of Warri Kingdom, because they are on his trail to track him down already, and Mr Austin Ozobo is too small to match their firepower in the Warri environs and in Niger Delta, if the dance begin”.

The statement reads in part, “It is with serious anger we are putting out this, because we are really saddened by the boldness of Mr Austin Ozobo who hails from Ayakoromo community under Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State that is not a host to any of the oil facilities in Niger Delta, neither produce a single drop of Oil, either a host to any pipeline in the Niger Delta to put out such demean disheartening, disgusting and unprintable insultive words to drag the personality of our revered Olu Of Warri Kingdom, who is a peaceful initiator, major unifier of different ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta.

“A job provider, vanguard of peace building and development, and a foresighted monarch that is highly respected before the international communities with all sense of humility and humour to be described as a non stakeholder in the Niger Delta region and went as far as calling for the Revocation of the Olu Of Warri portion of the pipeline surveillance contract Job being operated by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited PINL, Company in the region.”

“It is not surprised to us for Ozobo who is a jobless fellow that is roaming about in Warri environs searching for daily survival, we know very well that Mr Ozobo will always do anything possible to protect his cup of tea, as far as it pleases his paymasters no matter whose ox is gored, therefore we are not surprised at these outburst, but it is unfortunate and uncalled for, for such disheartening diminishing, disrespectful and provocative comments, for him to carelessly put out a blackmailing insultive and derogatory statement, which he had the guts to call for the Revocation of the Olu Of Warri portion of the pipeline surveillance contract Job being operated by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and referred the Olu Of Warri Kingdom to a non-stakeholder in the Niger Delta that not supposed to benefit from the pipeline surveillance contract in the region.

“But the ex militant leaders advised him to refrain from using such unwarranted unreasonable poor senseless insightful carless and demean comments not to be channeled to the revered Olu Of Warri Kingdom any longer in other to do him a good, if not he will be smoked out and pay dearly for such irritating comments, online and social media space henceforth.”

“The Militant group wants to know, what really prompt Mr Austin Ozobo for making such careless comments and unfounded facts about His Imperial Majesty on social media? That the Olu is not a stakeholder in the Niger Delta as such he is not supposed to benefit in the pipeline surveillance contract job in the region? The painful aspect of it all is that Mr Ozobo also went as far as to allege that it was Tompolo who single handedly fought hard to secure these multi-million dollar pipeline surveillance contract job.”

“And that the Olu is just a beneficiary to it, as such he is calling for the Revocation of the Olu Of Warri portion of the pipeline surveillance contract.These statement is condemnable, highly insultive, discriminative and disrespectful to the Itsekiri Nation as one of the highest crude oil producing Ethnic tribes in the Niger Delta, and to the Olu’s personality and the throne in particular.”





“And the fellow who call himself an activist and whose Community does not have a single drop of crude oil not to talk of host to any oil facilities and pipeline Infrastructure in the Niger Delta, now have the guts, the temerity and the audacity to call for the revocation of the portion of the pipeline surveillance contract that is being by the Olu Of Warri.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE