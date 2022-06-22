Armed robber arrested while trying to rape victim’s wife during operation in Ondo

A 26-year-old armed robber, Tosin Omoniyi, has been arrested by men of the Ondo Police Command while attempting to rape the wife of his victim during a robbery operation in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

Omoniyi who invaded the home of his victims in the middle of the night, after gaining entrance through the window, was able to dispose his victims of their valuables and money during the operation.

The young man who was arrested with her 55-year-old mother, Mrs Tale Akinlabi, said he usually operates alone, saying he used the proceeds from the various operations to buy a new motorcycle.

According to the police, the suspect had successfully dispossessed the victims of some amount of money before ordering the wife of the victim to the bedroom where he attempted to rape the woman.

While speaking, the suspect who claimed to be a commercial motorcyclist rider, explained that he had been operating alone and had successfully robbed many people within the town.

He, however, confessed that “I was apprehended during my last operation in Idanre, I gained entrance through the window and met the couple in the house and ordered them to bring out all the money and valuables in their house.

“They were able to bring out just N50,000 but I asked the woman to go and bring more valuables in her room because I was not satisfied with the cash.





“I followed the wife into her room to search the room and I asked her to lay on the bed and she obeyed because I was holding a gun but the woman shouted that I was about to rape her and her husband rushed in with some other four men.

“I was overpowered before I could go for my gun because I dropped the gun on the ground when I was trying to sleep with the woman. They beat me and seized the gun and handed me to the police.”

The mother, Mrs Akinlabi, denied aiding his son in the robbery operation, saying she knew nothing about her son’s escapades.

According to her, “I stay with my husband in Alade Idanre, after divorcing Tosin’s father. I had six children for his father.

“I am his mother, I knew him as an Okada rider but I was surprised to learn he is into armed robbery. He came to me that he wanted to buy a motorcycle and wants me to follow him there which I did and he has been using the okada since then.

“I asked him the source of the money he used to buy the motorcycle but he told me it was from his monthly contributions and I don’t have any cause to doubt him since he is working as a commercial motorcycle rider.

“But I was surprised when I learnt at the hospital about his arrest over armed robbery and attempt to rape. I was in the hospital because my husband has been sick for some time and I was with him.

“I was surprised when the police said I have been aiding him in his armed robbery operations. I will never support him going into robbery. I had six children for his father but he is the only surviving child of the marriage before I decided to leave his father.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, however, said the suspect was arrested after breaking into the home of the victims and attempting to rape the victim’s wife.

Odunlami said that the armed robber who was not satisfied with the money and other valuables which he had robbed his victims, decided to rape the wife of the victim.

“It was while in the process that the victim’s husband summoned courage and descended on the accused, apprehended the robber with help from neighbours, and took his gun

The PPRO added that the accused had confessed to the offence and said he would be charged to court soon.

