I signed no divorce papers, says Maureen Esisi

This was made known via her Instagram page during a question and answer session with her followers.

A question from one of her teeming fans read, “When did you do your divorce? Because last time we asked, you said it was not yet done.”

To this, she answered, “Last I checked, I signed NO divorce papers.”

It will be recalled that Blossom and Esisi tied the knot in 2015.

Unfortunately, in 2019, the entertainment world was left in shock at the announcement of their separation.

It’s still unknown why their marriage crashed, as the actor on his part has continually remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Blossom recently walked down the aisle with a new bride, Winifred Akhuemokhan.