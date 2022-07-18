Apprehension as Aero Contractors suspends flight operations

Nigeria’s oldest domestic airline, Aero Contractors, has announced the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A statement from the airline attributed the reasons for the flight suspension to what it termed the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations.

According to the statement, “the management of Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria wishes to announce the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger services operations with effect from Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This does not in any way affect the maintenance activities of the Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) otherwise known as AeroMRO, the Approved Training Organisation (ATO) also known as Aero Training School, the Helicopter and Charter Services operations.

“This decision was carefully considered and taken due to the fact that most of our aircraft are currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in our inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to our esteemed customers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are working to bring these aircraft back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.”

While describing the past few months as very challenging for the aviation industry and the airline operators in particular following the high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchange rates which are amongst the major components of airline operations, the airline declared: “In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders.

“As members of Spring Alliance (a commercial alliance with member airlines providing mutual support in the area of operations), we are liaising with our partner airlines to minimise the impact on our esteemed customers. Our customer service team will be working to help affected esteemed customers reach their destinations. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our esteemed customers and promise to return to service as soon as possible.We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding at this time.”