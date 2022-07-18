The Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate and 2023 gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan has announced his new political party, the Young Progressive Party.

This is even as he said that the 2023 general elections in Akwa Ibom will be about character, competence, and capacity, adding that he will never let Akwa Ibom people down

Senator Albert, popularly known as Oba made the announcement today via his verified social media handles.

Recall the lawmaker last weekend resigned his membership of his former political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His announcement statement reads: “Today (July 18, 2022), my wife and I officially transferred our memberships to the Young Progressive Party, YPP, having resigned my membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria on July 15, 2023.

“I joined the Young Progressives Party today with my beloved wife, Imaobong, and our membership cards were presented to us by the state chairman, Pastor Nyeneime Andy, on behalf of the party.

“On behalf of my wife, family, and supporters, I declare myself as a vessel in the hands of God to bring positive change to Akwa Ibom state.

“Although some people boast about their financial war chests, they can never buy the conscience and rights of the people.

“Today, a new Akwa Ibom birth. Akwa Ibom for you and Akwa Ibom for me. Akwa Ibom, where there will be justice for all.

I offer myself to God, the Akwa Ibom people, and the party to use me to change Akwa Ibom State.

“2023 will be about character, competence, and capacity, and I will never let Akwa Ibom people down.

“I am joining the party with my teeming supporters to help build and improve the foundation so that it will form the next government of Akwa Ibom State.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Senator Bassey Albert joins YPP