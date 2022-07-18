Quick facts about Bayo Lawal, new Oyo deputy governor

Following the impeachment of Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan by the members of Oyo State House of Assembly on Monday, the Assembly has approved the nomination of Adebayo Lawal as the new deputy governor.

Here are some quick facts to know about him:

1. His full name is, Abdulraheem Adebayo Adeleke Lawal.

2. He is from Kishi area of Oke-Ogun, Irepo Local Government Area.

3. He has two bachelor’s degrees from the prestigious University of Ibadan. First in economics and then Law.

4. He is a lawyer by profession.

5. He is married to Mrs Ajibike Lawal, a retired zonal manager in the banking industry.

6. He contested to represent the people of Oyo North senatorial district at the upper chamber of the national assembly thrice under different parties. (2003 -AD, 2007 – AC, and 2019 -ADC).

7. The Iba of Kishi, HRM Iba Kishi Arowoduye II honoured him as the Aare Baamofin of Kishiland alongside his wife as Yeye Baa.

8. He once served as the attorney-general of Oyo State.

9. Lawal was before his appointment the Chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation.

