Israel Arogbonlo

A renowned Nigerian clergyman and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has berated Point of Sale (PoS) for exploiting Nigerians in guise of the Naira scarcity in the country.

The clergyman, in a recent sermon, said “Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria and not the leaders” as often claimed.

His words; “You have now become the Commander of the Armed Forces (POS operators). If somebody is withdrawing N100,000 you take N30,000. Even God takes 10 percent, you are taking 30 percent.

“The problem of Africans is not the leaders, it is the citizens. African leaders are a product of Africans. Every nation gets a leader they deserve. The problem of Nigeria is not Aso Rock (Presidential Villa), it is in the trenches (and) the streets. We take advantage.

“Look at what is happening, 200 to 1000, is that Buhari? The only opportunity you have now see how you’re ruining people. Just imagine if they give you power. You collect 200 to 1000, how wicked are you?”

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that the old Naira Notes of N200, N500 and N1000 have ceased to be legal tender in Nigeria since the 10th of February, 2023.

The declaration was made by the Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bauchi, Haladu Idris Andaza while briefing Journalists on Monday at the CBN, branch in Bauchi.

“So for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that CBN is ready and is open to receiving all of those old notes based on certain conditions and criteria.

“Customers are free to come to the Bank and deposit which they cannot do at the Commercial Banks anymore because the currency has seized to be a legal tender since the 10th of this month,” he disclosed.

