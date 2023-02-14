By: Taoheed Adegbite

Less than two weeks to the forthcoming presidential election, Dayo Israel, the National Youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lamented the current situation in the country, describing it as the “system fighting itself.”

Israel, in a post through his personal Twitter handle on Monday, asked a series of questions, wondering how the country got to its current situation.

“How did we get here. Why is the system fighting itself. Why have heads not rolled. Few days election, Many whys,” Israel tweeted.

Recall that Tribune Online earlier reported the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on a Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily alleged that some elements in the presidency are using the lingering fuel and naira scarcity to frustrate the chances of the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll.

He said: ”I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: this petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed. In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200b for federal roads and then spend N2 Trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.

“The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention. The president has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense,” El-Rufai posited.

