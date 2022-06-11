APON intensifies action for dog welfare

Animal rights and Climate advocate, Joseph Odika, has called for social change toward pets, particularly dogs.

In a press release signed by the project manager of the Animal Protection Organisation of Nigeria (APON), Mr Kenneth, the crusader who is famous for his die-hard campaign for animal welfare has charged Animal rights activists across the country to leverage on the animal welfare law recently signed by President Buhari.

According to Joseph, the new law is a reformation of the previous criminal code and penal law of 1990 (section 495). The new law has made provisions for better Animal welfare standards with stiffer measures for offenders.

He then urged activists to use this as a medium for their various causes of action towards creating a safe haven for animals.

Odika said his organisation has commenced a pilot project on dog welfare a few months ago with the hope to go full scale by the fourth quarter of the year everything being equal. “I have initiated a project which I called ‘the dog welfare project’.

This project will address and solve many issues faced by dogs in our community. The number of stray dogs are increasingly growing and this is a serious health risk to both dogs and the people. The project is aimed at reducing stray dogs, enlightening our people on responsible dog ownership and safety around dogs, and fighting rabies and others.

We will work closely with The Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture, environment and health on this very important project,” said Joseph Odika.

According to the activist, he will also work closely with both local and international partners to ensure the scalability of the project. Making a huge impact with this project is essential. ‘We must control our dog population if we must conquer rabies and several other issues associated with dog population. Our foreign partners like the ‘Dog Trust UK’ and several other regional organisations will work with us in different capacities to ensure we make a huge impact,” his statement read.

APON intensifies action for dog welfare

