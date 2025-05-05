APGA will continue to govern Anambra progressively — Soludo

The Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo, has assure the people of Onitsha South Local Government Area of the State that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) under his watch, with continue to governed the State as days goes.

Soludo stated this at St. Jude Catholic Church Fegge in Onitsha, on Sunday while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service of the National Chairman of the party, Chief Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, who is celebrating his Supreme Court Victory that affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

Recall that the Supreme Court on November 27th, 2024 affirmed Sly Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of the APGA, putting to an end the party’s leadership dispute between Ezeokenwa and his challenger, Chief Edozie Njoku.

Speaking further on the celebration, governor Soludo thanked the party supporters for standing strong with it’s national chairman during the Court battle.

He said that the victory was a clear evidence that APGA was progressively formed in 2002 to provide good governance to the people of Anambra State and Nigerians at large.

According to him, Anambra State have been in the progressive page since the administration of Mr Peter Obi, Chief Willie Obiano and now under his watch and it will continued in that part as days goes.

Soludo assured the people that with the victory, his administration would be more committed to the welfare and development of the state.

He urged the people to come out emasse on Thursday, May 8 to receive President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

The celebrant, Chief Ezeokenwa, commend the judiciary for the job well done, assuring that his leadership will not disappoint the people of Onitsha South, Anambra State, South East region and the country as a whole.

He assure that the party under his leadership will work to ensure that governor Chukwuma Soludo wins 362/ 362 come November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

In his contribution, the frontline aspirant of the party in the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial District bye election, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, also lauded the Supreme Court for resolving the party’s leadership tussle, describing the decision as a welcome development to Nigeria democracy.

“This landmark decision is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served.

He used the celebration to assure the people of Anambra South that his representation if elected as Senator will further attract government presence to the zone in line with governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a peaceful, secure, livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.

The Church service also witnessed the presence of Anambra first lady, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the formal Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, the State Chairman of the party, Barr Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, APGA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ejimofor Opara, the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Hon Emeka Orji, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Ben Obidike and his Environment counterpart, Engr Felix Odimegwu, Soludo support groups, among others.

