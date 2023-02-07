Bola Badmus- Lagos

National Youth Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel has inaugurated the Delta State chapter of the Jagaban Foot Soldiers Movement, urging the members to do all they can to ensure the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s next president in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

Jagaban Foot Soldiers Movement is a special grassroots mobilization unit of local canvassers and influential young party members commissioned to engage voters and secure their support for the party ahead of the general elections on Feb 25 and March 11.

Israel, who continued his nationwide youth mobilization tour with recent visits to the creeks and states in the South-South region, was in Delta for the event, which had in attendance local youth leaders of the party across the wards and LGs of the state alongside other stakeholders.

The APC National Youth Leader, while tasking the members to ensure victory for Asiwaju Tinubu and other candidates of the party, emphasized the importance of the forthcoming polls to the future of Nigeria’s bustling youth population, declaring that the former Lagos governor would deliver on his mandate “due to his demonstrated capacity to harness talents and transform potential into development.”

“As members of the Jagaban Foot Soldiers Movement, you have an important role in this election. Your efforts will make a difference for our party. You must, therefore, take this responsibility with great diligence and knock on doors, visit every village, and talk to every man and woman to ensure that everyone commits to the victory of our party and the election of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“Our goal is to secure the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and DSP Ovie Omo-Agege as both President and Governor, respectively so that Delta State can enjoy a progressive and growth-focused synergy obvious in other progressive-led states across the country,” he added.

Israel encouraged the members to utilize the tools they had been supplied with, including a data-gathering record sheet, pledge cards, shirts, caps, and other merchandise to collect important insights and implement other effective local mobilization tactics that would deliver results on election day.

The APC chieftain assured them of deserving reward upon victory, noting that the era of labouring for the party with nothing to show was now a thing of the past.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Earlier, in the company of other leaders of the party, the APC National Youth Leader, Israel, joined the party’s governorship candidate in Delta, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in an interactive session with educators in the state where the candidate highlighted his plans to fix basic education in the state and ensure quality service delivery.

Israel, a member of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before his elevation as the National Youth Leader, also brought his experience to bear, noting the importance of a strong basic and secondary education to sustainable development, skills acquisition, and innovation.