Olakunle Maruf

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command has arrested 10 suspects believed to be political thugs, operating in the state.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the command public relations officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

The statement said in compliance with CP Gumel’s directives to Area Commanders and DPOs to embark on raids and searches on areas prone to harbouring thugs especially campaign offices, party offices and residents of some politicians and to ensure no space for thugs to operate in the State

“The Police in collaboration with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security has escalated top crime prevention actions and so far arrested a syndicate of ten political thugs with dangerous weapons, assorted charms and drugs at various locations in the State

“As a result of the recent stop and search operations conducted by police immediately after the public announcement issued by the Command.

“The first syndicate of the thugs were arrested at Kangiwa square while others were arrested at Hubbard Area. As of the time of filing this report all the suspects have been arraigned in court and are committed to remand in a correctional facility in Sokoto.

While this exercise is a continuous activity, the Commissioner of Police in the state CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel has equally directed all DPOs to search the premises of all campaign offices, and party offices and identified residences of politicians with a habit of breeding thugs.

The CP, however, use the opportunity to warn political parties to also continue to prevail on their supporters to desist from welding weapons during the campaign.