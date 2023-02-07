Nurudeen Alimi

The people of Iseyin have shown their appreciation to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde for approving the renovation of the community hall.

The Chairman, Iseyin local government, Hon. Mufutau Abilawon said the City Hall’s renovation is another intervention from the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to change the face of Iseyin for the better, urging residents to reciprocate by giving their support towards Makinde’s second-term aspiration.

“The people of Iseyin shall forever be grateful to Gov. Seyi Makinde for his efforts to transform the ancient town.

“Aside from numerous physical projects, the performing Governor has also approved the renovation/upgrading of Iseyin City Hall. The Contractor has even started working there.

“Kudos to our Mentor, Principal and Architect of the new modern Oyo State.

“I, therefore, want to enjoin the good people of Iseyin to reciprocate these kind gestures by voting en masse for GSM to return him for the second term so that more dividends of democracy would be enjoyed by all and sundry.”

In a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday and signed by the National President, Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Comrade Sulaimon Ajewumi, the people of Iseyin described the gesture of the governor as revolutionary in the history of the ancient town.

Governor Makinde who attended a stakeholders’ meeting at the Iseyin City Hall towards the end of 2022 gave an assurance that the hall would be renovated after the people of the community appealed for its repair.

Renovation work however started in January 2023 as the contractor for the project resumed work at the site, to the surprise of many residents.

“Again we appreciate our amiable governor for coming to our aid again, he has made the people of Iseyin proud once again, and we are happy about this development.

“He promised us at the Stakeholders’ meeting we held at the hall that repair work would start after he was told the condition of the hall and today, we can see that work has started at the site.”

The renovation work includes an overhaul of the public toilet in the hall premises, the dual mini halls and gallery, and offices among others.

The Iseyin City Hall was built in the late 60s and was reconstructed during the reign of the late Governor Alao Akala.