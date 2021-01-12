APC will continue to win election in Nigeria ― Governor Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress would continue to win the presidential election in Nigeria.

Governor Bello made the declaration, on Tuesday, while speaking at the inauguration of the Party Women and Youth Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee by the Yobe State governor and Chairman Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Governor Bello who admitted that the recent youth protests across the country, tagged the EndSars was the culmination of frustration with bad governance however said the APC would continue to win general elections in the country owing to his ability to mobilise the electorate.

The Kogi State governor who incidentally is the chairman of the Committee inaugurated by Governor Buni assured the latter Caretaker team that more Nigerians would be mobilised to register and join the ruling party.

He said: “We have always been saddled with the responsibility of carrying one assignment or the other for the party and we have always delivered on our mandate. This is yet another one and by the grace of God, with the cooperation, understanding and the support of members of the party and Nigerians, we are very confident that we are going to deliver resoundingly once again.

“You will recall just of recent and as always in the past, there has always been agitations for youths and women inclusion in governance and leadership of this country. Of recent, we are aware of the EndSARS protests for five demands, those demands were met and there was an extension. It’s just an expression of desire for good governance and inclusion in the country.

“Wonderfully, Mr President opened the door through the Chairman of the party and the managers of the party where an opportunity has been created that all those who left the party before, those who are desirous of joining the party and those who are desirous of decamping from other political parties to APC, that window has been opened.

“I want to assure that we shall move to the field immediately. We are going to swing into action. We are going to liaise with every stakeholder within the party and across party lines. We are going to generate serious awareness. We are going to educate Nigerian people about our great party. We are going to sensitise the Nigerian people. We are going to mobilize and we are going to have a membership of this party tripled, if not quadrupled by the grace of God.

“We have taken up this responsibility. It’s a sacrifice, it’s out of patriotism, it’s a national assignment. We are going to deliver a resoundingly. The APC will continue to win every election in this country. By the time we are done and all the registration of new members and revalidation of existing members are done in the country, APC will not just be the largest in Africa but we’re going to call on even the developed nations to come and learn from APC in Nigeria.

“We shall even teach some of our brothers who have just concluded elections that were rancorous. I will not mention names but we’re going to be an institution of politics in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remarks, while promising the Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee all the logistics support, Governor Buni tasked the team to deliver on the assignment it has been saddled with.

“The sensitisation and mobilisation committee had a crucial and critical role to play in the membership registration and revalidation exercise which will commence soon.

“You are expected to mount rigorous sensitisation programme to effectively mobilise every member of the Party especially women and youth to either revalidate their membership or register afresh.

“You should leave no stone unturned to ensure effective mobilisation for every member to take advantage of this opportunity to register.

“I want to assure you that the leadership of the party would provide the committee with all the necessary support to ensure the success of your assignment.

“You are enjoined to work as a team to achieve the desired goal with ease and within the expected time frame.

“The committee is hereby advised to liaise with all stakeholders in all the states to carry everyone on board for an all-inclusive programme.”

