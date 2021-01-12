UPDATE: Oyo State gets first female commissioner of police, Onadeko

The Oyo State police command now has its first female commissioner of police. This development comes as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has ordered the immediate redeployment of 18 commissioners of police (CPs) to state commands and other police formations in Nigeria.

This was contained in a signal with Ref. No. TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/V.4/489, and dated January 11, 2021, signed by the Force Secretary.

In the signal which authorised the postings of the officers, Ngozi Onadeko female was posted to Oyo State as the new commissioner of police of the command, while the newly promoted commissioner of police, Frank Mba retained his position as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

Also, CP Aliyu Garba was posted to Ebonyi State Command as Commissioner of Police while Abubakar Umar Bature has been posted to Airport Command in Lagos State.

In the same vain, CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode has been made the commissioner of police in Kebbi State, while Philip Maku is the police commissioner, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Others are CP Sokoto State, Ali Janga Aji; CP, Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Ohikere Idris; CP, Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja, Haladu Musa Rosamson; CP, Cross River State, Sikiru Akande; CP, Enugu State, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu; CP Peacekeeping, Sadiq Idris Abubakar; CP, Delta State, Ari Mohammed Ali; CP, Counter Terrorism Unit, Olofu Tony Adejoh; CP, Imo State, Nasiru Mohammed.

Others are CP, OPS, DOP, Yusuf Ahmed; CP, Adamawa, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji; CP, Training, DTD, Babaita Ishola; Commandant, PDCE, Alexander Nengi Wannang; CP, Ports Authority Police (PAP), Western Lagos, John Amadi and CP, Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, Daniel Sokari-Pedro.

