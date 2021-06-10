APC to hold congresses between July and October, silent on convention date

After a three-hour meeting on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has agreed to release guidelines for the conduct of ward, local, state and ward congresses.

The meeting, chaired by Yobe State governor and Chairman of the the committee, Mallam Mai Mala Buni, mandated the Director of Organisation, Professor Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner, to release the detailed timetable.

A party source revealed that the congresses had been tentatively fixed to hold between July and end of October.

The meeting was however silent on the gathering of the highest organ of the party, the national convention, expected to produce substantive national officers of the party.

National Secretary of the committee, Senator JohnJames Akpanduoehehe, confirmed the agenda of the meeting but was not forthcoming on the details.

He said: “The Caretaker Committee has considered and ratified the much-awaited timetable for our congresses. The Director of Organisation will give you (newsmen) details of the timetable and schedule for the Congresses.”

Investigation revealed that an emergency meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) held last December granted the Careraker Committee a six-month extension of its tenure to enable it conduct the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee led by Adams Oshiomhole was sacked in June 2020 at an emergency meeting of NEC held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NEC at its December 8 meeting also stripped itself of some of its statutory powers by vesting the planning committee the power to sack executive organs leading to the dissolution of leadership at ward, local government, state and zonal levels.