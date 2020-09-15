APC supporters have lost confidence in Zamfara CP, Chairman says

Supporters of All Progressive Congress( APC)in zamfara State have written to the Inspector General of police (IGP) under the leadership of state Chairman Lawal M. Liman Kaura to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the refusal of the State Police Commissioner CP Usman Nagogo to attend to their various complaints and petitions.

In a press conference held today in Gusau,the State Chairman of APC said supporters have lost confidence on CP Usman Nagogo in the state.

“We have copies of all the correspondences between the party secretariat and state police command which i will share with the journalists for wider publication to the general public.”

The chairman accused the state police Commissioner of conspiring with the PDP-led government in the state to illegally arrest APC members on unfounded allegations.

He said the party has written severally to the CP concerning molestation and harrasment of its members but the CP had never for once responded, investigated or even invited any of the APC member to hear from them.

He disclosed that the party has also written a complaint dated 6th April 2020 against an attack on APC members who were brutally matcheted in Talatar Mafara, the letter was received by the State Police Commissioner and yet no action was taken.

He noted that recently they have written a letter of complaint against one Rabiu Emir and Alh Faruk Shatiman Rijiya with an audio call evidence attached but there is no response from the state police command yet.

Gabdo also accused the CP of being used by the PDP-led government in the state, saying “there was an arrest of one of the party stalwart, Abu Dantabawa alongside some party supporters and detained he them at the state CID on 12th September 2020.”

He said there was a scheduled meeting between the party officials and the State Police Commissioner on Monday which aimed at having the opportunity to sit down and discuss the burning issues with the hope of getting the whole crises resolved but the meeting could not hold as scheduled and for reason best known to the CP.

“APC supporters in Zamfara have lost hope in the state Police Commissioner as all issues tabled before him in respect of APC members have not being attended.”

“Our APC supporters are peace-loving and would continue to pursue peace and also respect all the constituted authorities.”

