APC primary election: Jigawa committee promises fairness to all

A committee to supervise the APC primary elections in Jigawa State has promised to do everything necessary to ensure peaceful and hitch-free primaries.

The chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed, made the promise while addressing the party caucus at the party secretariat in Dutse, the state capital.

The chairman said, “the committee would fully adhere to the rule and regulations and would be fair and justice to every aspirant.”

Alhaji Ahmed added that the process “will be consensus or direct election, depending on the agreed and adopted method here by you.”

He, therefore, commended APC supporters in Jigawa State for their loyalty and unflinching support for the party.

The state chairman of the party Alhaji Aminu Sani Gumel and other executives of the party welcomed the members of the committee.





The chairman promised to give maximum support and co-operation to the committee to succeed in its assignments.

Also speaking, the Independent National Electorate Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Muhmud Isah, said the commission would strictly monitor the exercise to its conclusion.