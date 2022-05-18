2023 Census: Population commission launches situation room

In preparation for the forthcoming 2023 population and housing census, the National Population Commission (NPC) on Wednesday launched its situation room for the exercise.

It said the Situation Room will serve as the 2023 Census Communication Hub.

Speaking during the launch at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the Chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra said the situation room will be multifunctional as it will serve as the Situation room for all Census activities, and critical vital meetings that concern the growth and progress of the commission for census activities and beyond.

“The Situation Room will ensure constructive and proactive engagement of the census process. In our determination to deliver on the mandate of the commission, it is imperative to take steps towards closer interaction and strategic engagement with the public.” He said.

According to him, the 2023 census situation will afford the commission the opportunity to interact and educate the populace, seeking information concerning the 2023 Census, receive feedback and correct misconceptions regarding the census methodology, processes and procedures.

“We are convinced that the census Situation room will provide a veritable interaction ground towards ensuring credibility and acceptability of the next census,” he added.





He noted that because the commission will be carrying out a digital census in 2023 and a Trial Census in June 2022, it became imperative to ensure that all corresponding technical equipment meets the required standards for effective delivery of the census goal, which is a credible, reliable and acceptable Population and Housing Census.

