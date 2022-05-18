2023: We’ll make Lagos work again, says ex-Lagos commissioner, Oluwo

A leader of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO), and a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Olawale Oluwo has emphasised the need for party members to work together as one big family to retain power in 2023.

Oluwo, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday, stressed the need to restore power to the people.

According to him, Lagos State, a centre of excellence is capable of attaining self-sufficiency in the areas of provision of amenities for its residents just like Dubai.

While promising to reset the state on a new trajectory of security and inclusive prosperity if, given the opportunity to govern the state, Oluwo disclosed that the quality of the party’s flagbearer in the 2023 election would determine its success in 2023.

Stating his reason for joining the Lagos Governorship Race, he said,” I am running for the office of governor of Lagos State because I believe in the promise of Lagos and the capacity of its people to be great.”

He added, “If given the opportunity to govern Lagos State, I will provide the leadership for a new team that will work to restore the dignity of Lagos State and re-establish its leadership role as we used to know it.





“The APC is a popular party in Lagos that was voted into power in 2015 and 2019, we are grateful to Lagosians for that. It is important for our party members to consolidate this position by working together as one big family in order to retain power in Lagos.

“The choice of the candidate we present to voters in 2023 will be a critical success factor in this regard. While the majority of Lagos voters still prefer to keep the APC in power in Lagos in 2023, the different voting demographics want the party to present a new leadership that will provide effective solutions to the economic, social and infrastructural problems confronting our people.”

He identified challenges confronting the state that his administration would tackle if given the opportunity, stating, “traffic gridlock, inadequate power supply, the massive rate of unemployment, deteriorating ease of doing business, insecurity, flooding and lack of potable water among others, are the challenges facing residents in Lagos State.

I am running for the governorship of the state to give birth to a fairer Lagos that creates the opportunity for all, and not just for a few.

I will involve youths in governance and prepare them for fast leadership transition; re-establish the status of Lagos as a reference point for free democratic practice and implement reforms in critical sectors for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, revenues and jobs.”

