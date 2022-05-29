APC primaries: Kwara Reps member loses bid to return to NASS

The member representing the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun federal constituency of Kwara State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tijani Ismail, has lost in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in his constituency.

Ismail was defeated by Ambassador Tajudeen Abioye, who polled 179 votes to emerge as APC’s candidate for the federal constituency, while the incumbent House of Representatives member scored only three votes in the primary held on Friday.

A former special adviser (Special Duties) in Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s cabinet, Alhaji Yinka Aluko, won the APC ticket for the Ilorin South/East constituency, just as Segun Adebayo won in Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero constituency. Mohammed Umar Bio emerged as the winner in Baruten/Kaiama constituency while Mukhtar Shagaya won in the Ilorin West/Asa constituency.

Mukthar Sagaya, a private businessman, is one of the sons of the female business mogul and philanthropist, Hajia Bola Sagaya.

The result of the primary in the Edu/ Patigi/Moro constituency was still being awaited at the time of filing this report.

