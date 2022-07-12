APC Presidential candidate won’t enjoy our support come 2023 ― Plateau CAN

As controversies continue to trail the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress(APC), the Plateau state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared that the presidential candidate would not enjoy its support come 2023.

The State chairman of Plateau state CAN, Reverend Father Polycarb Lubo said the decision to run the Muslim/Muslim ticket depicted the insensitivity of the party and its presidential candidate to the Christians in the North and the entire country.

Father Lubo who said the decision of the party to fly such a ticket was wrong said the arrangement cannot unite the country and promote the desired unity adding that the ticket by the ruling political party has further deepened the mistrust among Nigerians.

“It is a surprise to us that APC can come up with this kind of arrangement. When some people in 2015 sold this type of arrangement to President Mohammadu Buhari, he rejected it and went for a Muslim/Christian ticket. I don’t know the rationale behind this, it is quite unfortunate.

“I want to believe that he picked Shetima out of pressure. We don’t have anything against Shetima but it was wrong to pick another Muslim from the North to complement a Southern Muslim candidate. Does it mean that there is no competent and qualified Christian from the North?

” APC should realise that Nigerians no longer vote for a party but candidate, candidate count more than political party in the election. Nigerians have a choice, no political party can play God”

He said if the reason for the Muslim/Muslim ticket was to get bulk votes, the aim has been defeated because there were Muslims who did not agree with the arrangement on the ground of unity and peace of the country.

Father Lubo therefore, emphatically declared that the Christians in Plateau will not vote Muslim/Muslim ticket. “My people will not vote Muslim/Muslim ticket, I am not saying they should vote against their conscience but I know they would not vote for this kind of arrangement” he said.