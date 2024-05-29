A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr Armstrong Akintunde has lauded the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun for his commitment towards making lives much better for the residents of the state as unparalleled.

In a statement in commemoration of Abiodun’s fifth year in office, issued by his media consultant, Oluseun Joshua, Akintunde said the Ogun governor has left nobody in doubt about his resolve to use his office to put Ogun State on a pedestal of progress and undisputable prosperity.

Akintunde, who is also convener, Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda, said Abiodun was moving at a pace that by 2027, Ogun State will be the best in comity of states of the nation.

Akintunde said: “There is no denying the fact Governor Abiodun is an amazing leader with difference. There is no denying the fact that the cordial relationship which exist between the good people of Ogun State and our amiable governor during his first term gave birth to the wonderful achievements which necessitated his re-election again for another term of four years.

“This is to consolidate on the past achievements cutting across several developmental projects such as the dualisation of Ijebu Ode-Epe road, rehabilitation of Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu expressway, the almost completed Agro-Cargo International Airport and several others.

“As a state that is abundantly blessed, though with its own challenges just like others, I urge all, both the leaders and the led to be ready to sacrifice a bit more towards achieving a state of our dream in line with ‘building our future together agenda’ by the incumbent government.

“Governor Abiodun of Ogun has no doubt been exceptional with governance in the state, the developmental projects have been very huge across the state, we must continually give our support and cooperation as residents of the state, it’s the least we all can do to ensure that the unprecedented development across the state continues unhindered.

“I am glad that our state is fast developing, all efforts must therefore be geared towards helping the government to do more for the people such that by May 2027 when Governor Abiodun will be handing over to another APC elected government, Ogun State would have become the best of them of all in the country.

“On this note, I wish our dear Governor, leader and father a beautiful birthday, and celebration of his 5th year in office, may God in His unlimited mercies be with him and grant him the wisdom to lead the state affairs to a more greater heights in Jesus name.”

